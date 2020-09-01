Portage government misconduct case gets off to rocky start; judge recuses herself

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — The official misconduct felony case against former Portage Clerk-Treasurer Chris Stidham got off to a rocky start Tuesday when the judge recused herself during the initial hearing over a past confrontation with the accused.

Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer said when she was serving as a court magistrate, Stidham, an attorney, failed to show up for a family law case, which left his client without representation.

The judge said she called Stidham into her office and made it clear she did not want to see that happen again.

"I wasn't happy," DeBoer said. "The client wasn't happy."

DeBoer said she had no further run-ins with Stidham and the incident did not rise for her to the level of an ongoing issue. But she agreed with the defense and prosecutors that it would be best for her to recuse herself from the case.

The case was transferred across the hall to Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford pending his acceptance, DeBoer said.

A plea of not guilty was entered on Stidham's behalf and further hearing dates are scheduled for Dec. 11 and Jan. 8.

Special Prosecutor Stanley Levco voiced interest in earlier dates.