 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Portage government misconduct case gets off to rocky start; judge recuses herself
breaking urgent

Portage government misconduct case gets off to rocky start; judge recuses herself

{{featured_button_text}}
Chris Stidham

Then-Portage mayoral candidate Chris Stidham answering questions during an April 2019 debate.

 Kale Wilk, The Times, file

VALPARAISO — The official misconduct felony case against former Portage Clerk-Treasurer Chris Stidham got off to a rocky start Tuesday when the judge recused herself during the initial hearing over a past confrontation with the accused.

Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer said when she was serving as a court magistrate, Stidham, an attorney, failed to show up for a family law case, which left his client without representation.

The judge said she called Stidham into her office and made it clear she did not want to see that happen again.

Audit demands Stidham repay $14,000 in misconduct case
Whiting Mayor Stahura’s guilty plea to campaign fraud set for Sept. 9

"I wasn't happy," DeBoer said. "The client wasn't happy."

DeBoer said she had no further run-ins with Stidham and the incident did not rise for her to the level of an ongoing issue. But she agreed with the defense and prosecutors that it would be best for her to recuse herself from the case.

The case was transferred across the hall to Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford pending his acceptance, DeBoer said.

Portage officials react to official misconduct charge against former clerk-treasurer
An abrupt end to Mayor Joe Stahura’s celebrated career

A plea of not guilty was entered on Stidham's behalf and further hearing dates are scheduled for Dec. 11 and Jan. 8.

Special Prosecutor Stanley Levco voiced interest in earlier dates.

Stidham, 37, a Democrat and former mayoral candidate of Portage, faces a felony count alleging he misused his position as the city’s top fiscal officer in 2015 and 2016 to illegally pay $70,000 in city funds to companies registered to his then-girlfriend and current wife, Rachel E. Glass.

She is not accused of any wrongdoing in the case.

Former Portage Clerk-Treasurer Stidham charged with official misconduct
Whiting mayor, wife pulled $255K from campaign to fuel gambling habit, pay credit card debt, feds say

Stidham faces a call to reimburse the city and the state a total of $14,564.55 following a State Board of Accounts investigation into the alleged misconduct.

The agency's conclusions echo allegations that Stidham misused his position as the city’s top fiscal officer.

Stidham served as Portage’s clerk-treasurer from 2013 until last year. He has denied all wrongdoing, claiming he was a victim of a political smear.

Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: On patrol with Griffith's Jason Corle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts