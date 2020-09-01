Portage government misconduct case gets off to rocky start; judge recuses herself

VALPARAISO — The official misconduct felony case against former Portage Clerk-Treasurer Chris Stidham got off to a rocky start Tuesday when the judge recused herself during the initial hearing over a past confrontation with the accused.
Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer said when she was serving as a court magistrate, Stidham, an attorney, failed to show up for a family law case, which left his client without representation.
The judge said she called Stidham into her office and made it clear she did not want to see that happen again.
"I wasn't happy," DeBoer said. "The client wasn't happy."
DeBoer said she had no further run-ins with Stidham and the incident did not rise for her to the level of an ongoing issue. But she agreed with the defense and prosecutors that it would be best for her to recuse herself from the case.
The case was transferred across the hall to Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford pending his acceptance, DeBoer said.
A plea of not guilty was entered on Stidham's behalf and further hearing dates are scheduled for Dec. 11 and Jan. 8.
Special Prosecutor Stanley Levco voiced interest in earlier dates.
Stidham, 37, a Democrat and former mayoral candidate of Portage, faces a felony count alleging he misused his position as the city’s top fiscal officer in 2015 and 2016 to illegally pay $70,000 in city funds to companies registered to his then-girlfriend and current wife, Rachel E. Glass.
She is not accused of any wrongdoing in the case.
Whiting mayor, wife pulled $255K from campaign to fuel gambling habit, pay credit card debt, feds say
Stidham faces a call to reimburse the city and the state a total of $14,564.55 following a State Board of Accounts investigation into the alleged misconduct.
The agency's conclusions echo allegations that Stidham misused his position as the city’s top fiscal officer.
Stidham served as Portage’s clerk-treasurer from 2013 until last year. He has denied all wrongdoing, claiming he was a victim of a political smear.
