Portage gunshot call could have turned deadly when man found concealing gun, police said

PORTAGE — Police say an investigation into gunshots on the city's north side could have turned deadly when a passenger in a vehicle was found to be concealing a handgun while speaking with officers.
Portage police said they were called out around 8 p.m. Wednesday to the area of Marine Drive and Cod Drive where a witness told them of hearing five or six gunshots and then seeing a blue truck or SUV flee the wooded area at a high rate of speed and then turn into a nearby mobile home park.
Officers located the vehicle and discovered the man in the driver's seat, Kyle Patterson, 24, of Porter, and passenger Jordan Lewis, 22, of Portage, smelling of alcohol and denying any knowledge of the reported shooting incident.
Police said they noticed fresh mud on the exterior of the vehicle and both men admitted to have been drinking alcohol.
"I asked if there were weapons inside the vehicle and both replied no," according to the incident report.
An officer spotted Lewis sitting on a firearm, at which time the officer drew his own weapon and as he went to remove Patterson from the vehicle, Patterson took a drink from an alcoholic beverage, police said.
Lewis was also removed from the vehicle and placed him in handcuffs, police said. The gun he had been concealing was a .22-caliber pistol revolver with six spent casings inside, according to police.
"I told Jordan I was disappointed about lying having a firearm and that he created a potentially deadly situation lying to police about it," the incident report says.
Lewis apologized and reportedly told officers he just purchased the gun from a friend, police said. Lewis said he and Patterson were shooting at a few cans in the abandoned area north of the mobile home park.
"Mr. Lewis expressed his remorse for shooting and thought it was okay for him to do so," police said.
Police said they found five unspent .22-caliber rounds in Lewis' pants pocket and discovered he does not have an Indiana firearm carry permit.
Lewis was arrested and faces a felony count of criminal recklessness with a firearm and misdemeanor charges of having a pistol without a permit and public intoxication, police said.
Patterson was also arrested and faces a public intoxication charge.