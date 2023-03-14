VALPARAISO — A 17-year-old Portage High School student was waived to adult court to face charges stemming from the Oct. 14 fatal shooting of 18-year-old Andrew Lenahan.

Dakota Martinez-Kestle, who The Times is identifying for the first time now that her case is in adult court, was waived late Monday by Porter County Juvenile Court Magistrate Kristen Mulligan at the request of prosecutors.

"I am very disappointed on behalf of my client," defense attorney Ken Elwood said in response to the waiver.

"The judge followed the law and I believe could have ruled either way," he said. "As I have said from day one this was a tragic accident not a reckless act."

"There were many poor decisions made by multiple people that night that led to this tragedy," Elwood said. "My heart goes out to all the families involved especially the deceased young man. I look forward to proving this was a tragic accident."

Porter County prosecutors announced in October their intention to request the waiver, saying, "It is in the best interest of the safety and welfare of the community that the child stand trial as an adult."

Martinez-Kestle, of Shorewood Forest, is accused of committing reckless homicide and criminal recklessness, which are felonies in adult court, officials have said.

Mulligan had earlier granted a request by the defense to allow Martinez-Kestle to leave the juvenile detention center and go on home detention while her case proceeds.

The accusations are that on Oct. 14, the teen pointed another person's handgun at Lenahan and shot him, resulting in Lenahan's death, the petition reads.

Elwood said during an earlier juvenile hearing that a few men brought the handguns in question to a gathering in the 600 block of West County Road 100 North in Union Township and set them out believing they were unloaded.

After others had pointed the guns at the teen and pulled the trigger, Lenahan handed her a gun and after hesitating at first, she pulled the trigger and shot him, Elwood said.

While one of the men claimed to have seen the girl chamber the gun, Elwood said that is unlikely because of the strength required. She had also been told the gun was not loaded, the attorney said.

Andrew's mother, Tabitha Lenahan, a Gary native who now lives in Savannah, Georgia, told The Times in October that Andrew had moved to the Region in July to pursue a career in pipefitting and welding.

"Anything he set his mind to, he did it," she said.

She said Andrew loved telling jokes, cooking, playing football and paintball and was a hunter.

"He was an active kid," John Lenahan said of his son. "He enjoyed life."

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Terrance White Cameron Palmer Phillip Guzman Jr. Mark Armstrong Amy Smith Demondre Tipler Willie Richardson Arian Hatchel Daniel Valdivia Atreyu Hunnicutt Joshua Smith Robert Brown Suzann Wodetzki Tonya Foster Kelvin Wilkins John Judd James Bruce Timothy Henry Danielle Kerns Gabriel Thibodeaux Nathaniel Collins Bradley Writt Thaddeus Gawlinski Aaron Langwinski Noah Edmaiston Luis Miranda Robert Kelley Omar Lampkin Susan Garreffa Daniel Smith Revonne Cooper Christy Grose