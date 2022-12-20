Portage hit-and-run escalates to felony charge when woman battles with cop, report says

PORTAGE — A report of a hit-and-run crash escalated into a felony charge against a friend of the alleged driver, who is accused of battling with a police officer after reaching toward the gun area of another officer, the arrest report says.

"I immediately perceived this as threatening behavior and stepped closer and attempted to move Ms. (Kori) Witherspoon away from (the armed officer)," Portage police said.

"Ms. Witherspoon then forcefully swiped my hands, knocking them away from her as I told her to move away," an officer said. "She yelled at me at that point stating I couldn't touch her in front of her property."

Witherspoon, 22, of Portage, was taken to the Porter County jail and faces a felony count of battery to law enforcement and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct, police said.

Police said they were called out at 2:24 a.m. Sunday to the 6500 block of Stillwater Avenue where they were told a silver vehicle struck another parked along the street.

Police said they located the silver Kia K5L in question on another street and found a woman inside with all the airbags deployed and airbag powder still in the air. The woman, identified as Witherspoon, said she was just trying to move the vehicle out of the way.

She said another woman, identified as Brenda Muniz, 22, of Gary, had been driving, police said.

Muniz walked up to the scene and reportedly denied driving. Police said she smelled of alcohol and had an abusive attitude.

The complainant identified Muniz as the driver and Muniz refused to end a phone call to be questioned by police, the report says. Muniz allegedly pulled away from police and was placed in handcuffs at which time Witherspoon became combative.

Witherspoon is accused of attempting to shove an officer and resisted being taken into custody, the incident report says. Her father attempted to get her stop screaming by telling her to, "shut up."

Muniz was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .115, which is nearly one and a half times the legal limit for drinking and driving, police said.

She was taken to the Porter County jail and faces charges of operating while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a crash, resisting law enforcement and never obtaining a driver's license, police said.

