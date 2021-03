Portage hospital patient nabbed with drugs, police say

PORTAGE — A 39-year-old man went from being a patient at a local hospital to an inmate at the Porter County jail after a nurse noticed a bag containing methamphetamine sticking out of his pocket while he slept, police said.

The nurse at Regency Northwest Indiana - Porter hospital told police she went into the room to check on Steven Dodson, of Walkerton, Tuesday afternoon when she saw the plastic bag in question, Portage police said.

The bag provided to police contained multiple clear crystals, which later were verified to be methamphetamine.

Police said they awoke Dodson, who denied having the drugs.

"They are from yesterday," he said when questioned further about the bag.

While searching Dodson at the jail, police said they found more drugs.

Dodson faces a felony count of possessing methamphetamine, and misdemeanor charges of possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia.

