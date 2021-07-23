 Skip to main content
Portage hotel fight lands Hammond man behind bars on gun, robbery charges, police say
alert urgent

Kyle Josway

PORTAGE — A report of a fight in a local hotel parking lot that possibly involved a gun resulted in the arrest of a 36-year-old Hammond man on robbery and weapon charges, police said.

Kyle Josway faces felony counts of robbery, intimidation and carrying a handgun without a permit, and misdemeanor battery, Portage police said.

Police said they responded to the call shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday outside the Portage Inn at 6142 U.S. 20 and Josway claimed to have been involved in a verbal dispute with a coworker.

The other man told police Josway saw him in the parking lot with cash and began striking him in the head with a gun, according to police.

The man said he threw some of the cash on the ground and fled while Josway collected the money, police said. Josway then reportedly threatened to shoot the man and witnesses.

Josway and the man admitted to knowing each other and said there was an argument over a catalytic converter, police said. The employer of both men was contacted and told police they did not have permission to have the vehicle that was on site or the catalytic converter in question.

Police said they recovered a loaded .22-caliber pistol from the vehicle and discovered it had been reported stolen through the Porter County Sheriff's Department. Josway admitted to buying and possessing the gun, but would not way where he bought it, police said.

