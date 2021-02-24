Portage Little League calls it quits after 60 years; slapped with lawsuit

PORTAGE — A recent Facebook post making the surprise announcement that Portage Little League is disbanding after more than 60 years has triggered a lawsuit from two parents accusing organizers of failing to reimburse fees and asking the court to appoint someone to take control to handle these claims and others.
Christopher Leitz and Sammie Maletta claim they paid 2020 fees for their children to take part in the baseball league and when the season was canceled, were told half of the money would be applied to the 2021 season, according to the suit filed on behalf of the men by Portage-based attorney Ken Elwood.
The league then posted Feb. 11 on Facebook that there would be no 2021 season and announced its decision to disband the entire league, the suit states.
"The Defendant has not provided the 50% out-of-pocket cost to Plaintiff from the 2020 season," the lawsuit reads.
The suit alleges conversion and negligence against the league, and seeks reimbursement of the fees and the appointment of a receiver.
Little League District 1 Administrator Rich Arndt did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment.
Attached to the lawsuit is a copy of the Facebook post in question that reads, "For over 60 years, Little League Baseball has been the hallmark of our summers. We have welcomed countless people to our community and have shown them the charm, hospitality and generosity that makes us all proud to call Portage our home."
The post goes on to announce there will be no 2021 season and, "due to the continued lack of volunteer participation we have made the decision to disband Portage Little League in its entirety."
League officials say in the post that they are extremely disappointed not just because children will be denied "the treasured Little League experience," but also because of the economic consequences to local businesses and organizations that have provided support.
The post states families still can participate in Little League and referred them to Arndt.
The suit is pending before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish.