Portage Little League calls it quits after 60 years; slapped with lawsuit

PORTAGE — A recent Facebook post making the surprise announcement that Portage Little League is disbanding after more than 60 years has triggered a lawsuit from two parents accusing organizers of failing to reimburse fees and asking the court to appoint someone to take control to handle these claims and others.

Christopher Leitz and Sammie Maletta claim they paid 2020 fees for their children to take part in the baseball league and when the season was canceled, were told half of the money would be applied to the 2021 season, according to the suit filed on behalf of the men by Portage-based attorney Ken Elwood.

The league then posted Feb. 11 on Facebook that there would be no 2021 season and announced its decision to disband the entire league, the suit states.

"The Defendant has not provided the 50% out-of-pocket cost to Plaintiff from the 2020 season," the lawsuit reads.

The suit alleges conversion and negligence against the league, and seeks reimbursement of the fees and the appointment of a receiver.

Little League District 1 Administrator Rich Arndt did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment.

