Portage man accused of molestation said girls begged to be massaged, police say
VALPARAISO — A 58-year-old Portage man told police he massaged two underage girls at their request and admitted that it may have turned sexual, "but said he was not thinking that at the time," according to newly filed charging information.

Daniel Doeing is charged with felony counts of child molesting and sexual misconduct with a minor, with each count involving a different girl, according to court records.

Police said they were notified about the allegations March 22, the same day they allegedly occurred, after a family member saw each of the girls — ages 13 and 14 — crying, charging documents state.

Police said they were told Doeing had been drunk during the time in question.

The 13-year-old girl said Doeing began rubbing her feet and the touching progressed to him molesting her, police said.

The 14-year-old accused Doeing of rubbing her shoulders and then touching her inappropriately, charging documents state. The girl said she witnessed Doeing molesting the younger girl.

Doeing said the girls begged him to massage their feet, legs and back, police said. He denied intending to touch the girls inappropriately, but said it could have happened, according to police.

An initial hearing is scheduled for Monday morning before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish.

