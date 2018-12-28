Portage man accused of raping woman after working on her television

VALPARAISO — Police say a 53-year-old Portage man displayed pornography and then raped a woman he knew after helping her out by installing a programming device on her television.
Michael Philipp was charged Friday with felony counts of rape, battery, sexual battery and confinement.
The woman said Philipp showed up at her house shortly before noon Wednesday as expected, and she let him into her bedroom to install an Amazon Fire TV Stick on a television, according to police.
Upon completing the job, she said Philipp immediately turned on pornography, sat next to her on the bed and put his hand on her knee, police said. He then forced her to lie on her back and tried to kiss her.
The woman said she told Philipp to stop and said that someone could be coming home from work. But he began removing her clothing and forced her to have sex, according to police.
Philipp reportedly told the woman he was aware she was having problems with her husband and "if she helped him out, he would help her and left the residence," according to the police report.
Philipp denied the accusations when questioned by police, saying, "I'm not admitting anything. Period!" according to charging information.
The woman told police she immediately called her friend after the alleged attack and explained what happened. Her friend advised her to call police and her husband.
Police said they were able to collect the woman's clothes and bed sheets as evidence.
The case has been assigned to Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper. Philipp was to make an initial court appearance Friday afternoon via a video conferencing system.
