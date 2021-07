Portage man accused of strangling woman, child, police say

VALPARAISO — A bond review hearing is set Friday morning for a 33-year-old Portage man accused of battering and strangling two victims within one day of each other, including an 8-year-old child, according to court records.

Manuel Nardini is charged with felony battery and strangulation in an alleged July 3 attack on the child in Portage, records show.

He is accused of placing the child in a chokehold long enough that the child lost control of bodily functions, according to the charges. The child also suffered scratches to the face, neck and shoulder areas.

Then a day later, Nardini did the same type of thing to a woman, police said. He is accused of wrapping his arm around her throat until she could not breathe, which caused her too to lose control of her bodily functions.

He faces felony counts of strangulation and domestic battery in that latter case, and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement for allegedly struggling during his arrest, police said.

Friday's hearing is before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.

