Portage man arrested for battery says COVID vaccine made him "act funny," police say
PORTAGE — A 65-year-old Portage man taken into custody on accusations of battering a woman told police his second COVID-19 vaccine shot had been "causing me to act funny and not myself," according to the arrest report.

The alleged victim also told police that the accused, Patrick Petroski, had been acting aggressively since receiving the shot two days earlier.

But both also reported that Petroski had been drinking alcohol and has a long history of drinking, police said.

Petroski further told police he had suffered a head injury in 2009 and has since had memory problems.

Petroski faces felony counts of intimidation and strangulation, and misdemeanor charges of domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of a crime, Portage police said.

The woman reportedly told police that during a verbal argument late Thursday morning, Petroski placed his hands on her neck and yelled in her face. The woman said Petroski had yelled at her before due to his drinking, but he had never before hit or touched her.

Both said they were all right with Petroski not being arrested and police said they would write a report, which could result later in charges.

Just more than an hour later, police said they were called back to the house by the woman, who reported Petroski was attacking her again. A dispatcher heard Petroski threaten to kill the woman.

Petroski threw the cell phone used for the 911 call onto a pool cover, and the woman told police Petroski was upset she had called police earlier, according to the incident report. She said he threw her onto a bed and slapped her across the face.

He was taken into custody with resistance, and police said they took a gun from the house.

