PORTAGE — A Portage man is facing felony theft charges after he was arrested last week following a tip from a security doorbell app.
Victor Colon, 26, was arrested Nov. 21 and charged on a prior theft case, but Police Chief Troy Williams said in a press release, that Colon is a suspect in other thefts and burglaries in Portage.
Williams said Colon's arrest came after Portage K9 officer Rick Krieg received a tip through the Ring video doorbell app allegedly showing Colon outside of a home in Portage. In the photo, said Williams, Colon can be seen approaching a home, and then upon realizing the doorbell security system was in place, left the area.
Officer Scott Brown located Colon and a car pictured in the photo, initiated a traffic stop and took him into custody.
"The Ring video doorbell app has been very helpful to our department as it yields clear photos of possible suspects and vehicles. As a reminder, when you leave your home or your vehicle, lock your doors. If you see something suspicious please call our department and let us investigate," said Williams, adding his department is working with the prosecutor's office on possible additional charges against Colon.
Joyce has been a reporter for nearly 40 years, including 23 years with The Times. She's a native of Merrillville, but has lived in Portage for 39 years. She covers municipal and school government in Porter County.
