Portage man arrested nearly 3 years after being accused of repeatedly molesting girl, police say

VALPARAISO — A Portage man was taken into custody Tuesday nearly three years after being charged with repeatedly molesting a young girl at his home, according to court and police records.

Johnny Levin, 37, was booked into the Porter County Jail at 8 a.m. Tuesday and since has bonded out, police say.

His case stems back to June 2019 when Portage police learned the girl had told her mother she has been sexually abused by Levin, whom she knows, on multiple occasions between August 2014 and June 2018, according to a charging document.

"Victim 1 said this happened a lot until she was in the seventh grade," police said.

The girl said she remembered the abuse beginning after Levin was released from jail in December 2011, charges state.

Levin showed up at the Portage police department in June 2019, "seeking help regarding a sexual incident allegation made against him," police said.

He reportedly told police he remembered one night from more than a year earlier when he returned home and awoke in a questionable situation with the girl in question, a charging document reads.

"Levin stated that he could not say whether or not he did anything sexual to Victim 1 that night because he could not remember due to him being likely intoxicated," according to police.

The girl's mother reportedly told police when she confronted Levin, he said he remembered the questionable incident.

"Levin broke down and made comments about being 'blackout drunk,' " police said.

Levin is charged with a felony count of child molesting, which carries a potential prison sentence of two to 12 years, records show.

