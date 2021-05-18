Portage man attempted to set fire to his apartment, police say

PORTAGE — A 38-year-old man was taken into custody on allegations of attempting to set fire to his apartment in the 6200 block of Kathryn Court, police said.

Felix Anselmo-Romero faces felony counts of arson and criminal recklessness and misdemeanor domestic battery, Portage police said. He was also picked up on two warrants.

Police said they were called out shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday to the apartment where another resident told them he came home from work to find Anselmo-Romero unresponsive on the floor and a pile of freshly burned material against the wall.

The wall and floor in the area also had burn marks, police said, and a bottle of charcoal lighter fluid was found on top of a bathroom sink, according to the incident report. The apartment smelled of smoke and the stove was moved out of place.

The roommate reportedly told police he had found various metal smoking pipes in the apartment and believes Anselmo-Romero is using hard drugs. Anselmo-Romero has also dealt with mental health issues, the roommate said.

He said Anselmo-Romero appeared intoxicated when he got home that evening, police said.