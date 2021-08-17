Portage man battered after meeting another man on dating app, police say

PORTAGE — A 25-year-old Chicago man is charged with battering a 57-year-old Portage man he met through an online dating app, police said.

Darnell Lockhart was arrested on the misdemeanor battery charged and has since booked out of the Porter County jail, records show.

The alleged victim told Portage police Saturday he met Lockhart online a few days earlier and decided to drive to Chicago to pick him up.

Upon waking up shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday, Lockhart requested to be taken home and the local man refused, police said.

The purported victim said Lockhart began hitting him and then struck him in the head with a lamp, according to the incident report.

Police said they located Lockhart walking westbound on Independence near Hickory Street and he denied being involved in the altercation. He then admitted to having met the other man online and said he had to defend himself that morning when attacked by three other men at the house.

