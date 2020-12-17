Portage man beats neighbor, accusing him in overdose death of girlfriend, police say

PORTAGE — Just hours after his girlfriend died of a suspected heroin overdose, a Portage man was arrested on charges of using a bat to beat a man he blamed for introducing her to the drug.
Michael Simmons, 40, faces felony counts of burglary while armed with a deadly weapon and battery with a deadly weapon, according to Portage police.
Police said they were called at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday to a residence in the 1100 block of Camelot Manor for a report of a drug overdose.
Officers found a 40-year-old woman in a back bedroom and administered the anti-opiate overdose drug Narcan and started CPR, but she could not be resuscitated and was confirmed dead, police said.
Police suspect the overdose was caused by heroin, but said that has not been confirmed with a toxicology test.
"Mr. Simmons was very emotional and made statements blaming the death on another male," police said. "Mr. Simmons stated that he doesn’t believe this other male provided the victim with heroin but was responsible for 'introducing' her to heroin approximately one year ago."
At 9:35 a.m. that same morning, police said they were called again to the 1100 block of Camelot Manor in reference to several reports of a man yelling, "I'm going to kill you!" followed by the sound of someone being struck.
The 40-year-old male victim in that case said he was struck multiple times about the head with a baseball bat by Simmons, police said.
"The victim further reported that Mr. Simmons was blaming him for his girlfriend’s death during the attack," according to police.
Police returned to Simmons' residence, where he surrendered without incident. The baseball bat believed to have been used in the attack was recovered, police said.
The beating victim suffered cuts with swelling to the top of his head and bruising to his face, police said. He was treated at the scene by paramedics but refused to be taken to the hospital.
