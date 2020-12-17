Portage man beats neighbor, accusing him in overdose death of girlfriend, police say

PORTAGE — Just hours after his girlfriend died of a suspected heroin overdose, a Portage man was arrested on charges of using a bat to beat a man he blamed for introducing her to the drug.

Michael Simmons, 40, faces felony counts of burglary while armed with a deadly weapon and battery with a deadly weapon, according to Portage police.

Police said they were called at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday to a residence in the 1100 block of Camelot Manor for a report of a drug overdose.

Officers found a 40-year-old woman in a back bedroom and administered the anti-opiate overdose drug Narcan and started CPR, but she could not be resuscitated and was confirmed dead, police said.

Police suspect the overdose was caused by heroin, but said that has not been confirmed with a toxicology test.

"Mr. Simmons was very emotional and made statements blaming the death on another male," police said. "Mr. Simmons stated that he doesn’t believe this other male provided the victim with heroin but was responsible for 'introducing' her to heroin approximately one year ago."