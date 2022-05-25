Portage man bored with adult pornography turned to children, police say

VALPARAISO — A 24-year-old Portage man, nabbed with dozens of videos and photographs of child sexual abuse material, told investigators he began viewing the items online after becoming bored with adult pornography, according to newly filed charges.

Patrick Alaniz acknowledged he has a problem, but said he has been able to control his urges after deleting the child pornography earlier this year, police said.

"He stated that he became disgusted with himself and realized that what he was doing was wrong," a charging document says.

Alaniz, who was booked into the Porter County jail Tuesday afternoon, is charged with five counts of possessing child pornography, including three counts that carry a potential sentence of one to six years behind bars if convicted, a court document shows.

The Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force said it began investigating the case after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Dropbox, which provides online file saving/sharing services, identified Alaniz as the user suspected of uploading child pornography, police said.

Investigators said they discovered dozens of sexual images and videos in the account involving children.

State police obtained a search warrant and stopped Alaniz Tuesday in his vehicle and took possession of a cell phone, records show. They took Alaniz back to his home where other family members cooperated with police.

Alaniz at first said he had no idea why he was being investigated and denied using any online file storing services, police said.

"He stated that he viewed pornography on a daily basis," a charging document says.

After claiming he must have been "hacked," he admitted to following a link that led him to child pornography on Dropbox, police said. He admitted to viewing the material and said he used a Dropbox account to store child pornography.

Alaniz reportedly told investigators he deleted the material earlier this year and is no longer in possession of any child pornography.

