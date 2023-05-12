VALPARAISO — Charles Trumble broke down in tears late Friday morning shortly before being handed what amounts to a life sentence for brutally beating his 91-year-old mother to death on Feb. 23, 2020.

"I just want to say I'm deeply, deeply sorry," he said through sobs.

"I hope you can forgive me and don't hate me forever," Trumble said to family members. "I can't say anymore, there's just not enough words."

Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer accepted 63-year-old Trumble's guilty plea to a charge of murder but mentally ill and the agreed-to sentence of 45 years behind bars.

Clymer first required defense attorney Mark Chargualaf to establish the facts necessary for the charge, voicing concern about Trumble's claim last month to having transfered the soul or consciousness of Dixie Trumble to the afterlife.

When questioned by Chargualaf, Trumble admitted to taking action that ended his mother's life and said it was not an accident.

Trumble has said he beat his mother to death with a sledgehammer at the Portage home they shared because "he is about to be exposed for committing awful crimes" and wanted to shield her from the information, according to court documents.

He reported the killing and officers arrived to find Dixie lying on her back in the living room with Charles lying on his back next to her with a cell phone in his hand, an investigator said.

While a police officer performed CPR on Dixie, he said he heard Charles say, "My mom was a distinguished woman. I am about to be in trouble for some really bad stuff, and I killed her so she wouldn't be exposed to it."

Medics arrived on scene and continued giving care to Dixie until a physician was contacted and instructed them to cease their resuscitation efforts, documents state.

A short-handled sledgehammer was found on the floor near Dixie's body, police said.

Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Hammer said his office has been in contact with Dixie's family members and argued the plea and sentence were "most appropriate" considering the facts in the case.

Clymer said he was convinced Trumble carried out the offense.

"In reality what you did was brutally murder your mother with a sledgehammer," he said.

Mental health evaluations were done on Trumble and he claimed to have been suffering psychological effects from Lyme Disease, Clymer said.

