Portage man busted after showing up for sexual encounter with 10-year-old, police say

The girl said Kidwell had contacted her via text messages and FaceTime video chat multiple times on Dec. 26 and Dec. 27, police said.

She said "Troy would tell her how pretty she was and how much he liked her," according to charging documents.

Kidwell reportedly told police he was given the girl's number by a friend and did not initially know she was 10.

After learning her young age, he said he continued communicating with her, police said. When asked about the communications about the two kissing, Kidwell said it was not his idea.

It was pointed out to Kidwell that he was willing to meet the 10-year-old at her home at 11:30 p.m., thinking her parents were away, according to charging documents.

"Kidwell stated that he was about to turn around and go home due to having work in the morning but was stopped by police before he could do so," court documents read.