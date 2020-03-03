Portage man busted after showing up for sexual encounter with 10-year-old, police say

VALPARAISO — A 37-year-old Portage man is accused of arranging what he hoped would be a sexual encounter with a 10-year-old girl, according to charging documents.
Troy Kidwell, who was taken into custody after showing up to allegedly meet the child, is set to appear Tuesday morning in court for a hearing in his case, according to court records.
Kidwell faces a felony count of child solicitation.
Porter County police said they were contacted Dec. 27 by the girl's stepfather in Liberty Township, who said he noticed the child spending an unusual amount of time on her cell phone.
Police said the father noticed text messages from someone named Troy, including one that read, "How old are you and do you like older guys?"
The father began posing as the child and corresponding with the man, who was later identified as Kidwell, according to charging documents.
The father then contacted police, who discovered that Kidwell had intentions of coming to the girl's home "to take her to another location and kiss her," according to court records.
Police identified Kidwell and set up what he thought was a meeting with the girl. When Kidwell showed up with sexual related items, he was taken into custody.
The girl said Kidwell had contacted her via text messages and FaceTime video chat multiple times on Dec. 26 and Dec. 27, police said.
She said "Troy would tell her how pretty she was and how much he liked her," according to charging documents.
Kidwell reportedly told police he was given the girl's number by a friend and did not initially know she was 10.
After learning her young age, he said he continued communicating with her, police said. When asked about the communications about the two kissing, Kidwell said it was not his idea.
It was pointed out to Kidwell that he was willing to meet the 10-year-old at her home at 11:30 p.m., thinking her parents were away, according to charging documents.
"Kidwell stated that he was about to turn around and go home due to having work in the morning but was stopped by police before he could do so," court documents read.
Kidwell appeared Tuesday before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer and a further hearing was set for May 5, according to the court.