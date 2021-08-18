Portage man charged in Hobart, Hammond bank robberies

Police found two halves of a utility knife at the scene, which was believed to have been used by Lecyk to prop the bank doors open.

In both robberies in Hobart and Hammond, police noted he claimed to have a weapon and demanded cash before fleeing the scene in a silver Mazda.

Lecyk was taken into custody when a silver Mazda matching the description of a vehicle involved in the robbery at the First Savings Bank on Monday morning was located in the parking lot of the Hard Rock Casino later that day. The two Hobart detectives who arrested Lecyk heard about the Hammond bank robbery Monday morning and decided to check the casino parking lot, Gonzales said, locating Lecyk and the vehicle.

Police obtained video surveillance from the casino, which showed Lecyk was wearing similar clothing, including a bandanna and sunglasses, that he wore during the Peoples Bank robbery, records state. Upon entering, he spent thousands of dollars on a slot machine and table game.