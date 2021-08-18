Portage man charged in Hobart, Hammond bank robberies

CROWN POINT — A 36-year-old Portage man suspected of robbing a Hammond bank Monday afternoon has been charged in Lake Criminal Court with holding up a Hobart bank the week prior, police said.
Capt. James Gonzales of the Hobart Police Department said Garrett Lecyk is accused of robbing the Peoples Bank at 1501 South Lake Park Avenue on Thursday afternoon. According to Gonzales and online court records, Lecyk faces two counts of robbery, a level five felony, for the incident in Hobart.
Lecyk is also facing two additional counts of armed robbery and two counts of robbery charges in connection to his alleged involvement in the Hammond bank robbery, according to Lake Superior Court records.
Court records filed against the man allege he told bank employees he had a gun during the 10 a.m. Monday robbery at the First Savings Bank of Hegewisch at 7408 Kennedy Ave. in Hammond.
When he entered the bank, witnesses said he went up to a teller's booth and stated, "Give me all your money. Give me all of your drawer. I have a gun," and demanded that the staff put their hands up.
A teller told police she saw a handgun tucked into his pants, but he did not remove it from his waistband. As the teller gave him cash, another employee was able to get to her office and press a panic button.
Police found two halves of a utility knife at the scene, which was believed to have been used by Lecyk to prop the bank doors open.
In both robberies in Hobart and Hammond, police noted he claimed to have a weapon and demanded cash before fleeing the scene in a silver Mazda.
Lecyk was taken into custody when a silver Mazda matching the description of a vehicle involved in the robbery at the First Savings Bank on Monday morning was located in the parking lot of the Hard Rock Casino later that day. The two Hobart detectives who arrested Lecyk heard about the Hammond bank robbery Monday morning and decided to check the casino parking lot, Gonzales said, locating Lecyk and the vehicle.
Police obtained video surveillance from the casino, which showed Lecyk was wearing similar clothing, including a bandanna and sunglasses, that he wore during the Peoples Bank robbery, records state. Upon entering, he spent thousands of dollars on a slot machine and table game.
When police interviewed Lecyk's father in Portage, he told them that Lecyk lives with him in his condominium but does not pay rent. The father said he rented a vehicle that Lecyk drove on the days of both robberies, in which Lecyk claimed he was going out to look for a new job, court documents said.
According to online court records, Lecyk was also accused of felony theft in May, earning an elevated charge because of a previous misdemeanor theft conviction in 2017. In the 2017 case, Lecyk pleaded guilty after reaching an agreement with prosecutors and was given a one-year suspended sentence.
Lecyk is currently in custody at the Lake County Jail without bond.