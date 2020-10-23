Portage man charged in mother's beating death plans insanity defense

VALPARAISO — Just more than two months after being found competent to stand trial on charges of striking his mother with a sledgehammer and killing her, a 60-year-old Portage man has notified the court of his intention to pursue an insanity defense at trial.

The notice was filed Thursday on behalf of Charles Trumble by his defense attorney Mark Chargualaf.

A status hearing in the murder case was to be held Friday before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.

But when Trumble objected to the use of a video system from the jail, the hearing was postponed until Thursday when he will be brought to the downtown courthouse, according to the court.

Trumble's competency to stand trial was determined by two mental health evaluations, according to court records.

Clymer responded to the news by scheduling a Nov. 30 trial.

When asked in August as part of routine questioning by the court whether he was suffering from any mental issues, Trumble responded, "Well, I think we all do at some level."

Trumble refused to be sworn in at the time for the hearing, saying his religion does not allow that. He did not elaborate.