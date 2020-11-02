 Skip to main content
Portage man charged in mother's beating death seeking to delay murder trial
Portage man charged in mother's beating death seeking to delay murder trial

Trumbles

Dixie Trumble and Charles Trumble

 Provided

VALPARAISO — A Portage man accused of beating his elderly mother to death last year is seeking to postpone his murder trial, which is set to start at the end of this month.

The request by Charles Trumble was to be heard Friday by Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer, but that hearing was vacated due to the threat of Trumble being exposed to COVID-19 if transported from jail to the downtown courthouse, according to a motion filed by his defense attorney Mark Chargualaf.

Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer confirmed Wednesday she and staff members tested positive for the coronavirus, leading to the shutdown this week of her courtroom and others at the courthouse, including Clymer's.

Trumble is seeking to delay his Nov. 30 trial.

Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Rebecca Buitendorp has no objection to the requested delay, according to Chargualaf's motion.

Trumble notified the court last month that just more than two months after being found competent to stand trial, the 60-year-old plans to pursue an insanity defense.

Trumble's competency to stand trial was determined by two mental health evaluations, according to court records.

When asked in August as part of routine questioning by the court whether he was suffering from any mental issues, Trumble responded, "Well, I think we all do at some level."

Trumble refused to be sworn in at the time for the hearing, saying his religion does not allow that. He did not elaborate.

He is accused of murdering 91-year-old Dixie Trumble on Feb. 23 at the Portage home the pair shared.

Charles reportedly told police he killed his elderly mother because "he is about to be exposed for committing awful crimes" and wanted to shield her from the information, according to charging documents.

Officials say they are unaware of what crimes Charles was referencing.

Police said Charles voluntarily waived his constitutional rights and admitted to killing his mother.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

