Portage man charged in mother's beating death seeking to delay murder trial

VALPARAISO — A Portage man accused of beating his elderly mother to death last year is seeking to postpone his murder trial, which is set to start at the end of this month.

The request by Charles Trumble was to be heard Friday by Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer, but that hearing was vacated due to the threat of Trumble being exposed to COVID-19 if transported from jail to the downtown courthouse, according to a motion filed by his defense attorney Mark Chargualaf.

Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer confirmed Wednesday she and staff members tested positive for the coronavirus, leading to the shutdown this week of her courtroom and others at the courthouse, including Clymer's.

Trumble is seeking to delay his Nov. 30 trial.

Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Rebecca Buitendorp has no objection to the requested delay, according to Chargualaf's motion.

Trumble notified the court last month that just more than two months after being found competent to stand trial, the 60-year-old plans to pursue an insanity defense.

Trumble's competency to stand trial was determined by two mental health evaluations, according to court records.