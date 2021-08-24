Portage man charged in third Region bank robbery, police say

HOBART — A Portage man is accused of robbing a third Region bank this summer, racking up four more felony charges following an extensive police investigation.
On Tuesday, Garrett Lecyk, 36, was charged with armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, robbery and attempted robbery, according to Lake Superior Court records.
On June 12, Lecyk allegedly robbed a Chase Bank in downtown Hobart at 66 Main St., said Hobart Police Department Capt. James Gonzales. Lecyk has been charged in two other Region bank robberies this summer in Hobart and Hammond.
In the latest robbery Lecyk is accused of, police said he walked into Chase Bank and gave an employee a note demanding $3,5000. He then lifted his shirt, showing what appeared to be a handgun tucked into his waistband, Gonzales said.
The employee further told police Lecyk said he had a gun and to "not do anything stupid." The employee tried to get cash from one of the machines but it didn't work, so she directed him to another staff member.
Lecyk then approached a second employee, again demanding $3,500 and implying he had a gun while touching his left side, police reported. After the employee gave him cash, he fled from the bank.
Police searched the area and surveillance footage showed the suspect walking toward the bank parking lot with a Gray Jeep Compass leaving the parking lot a short time after.
The note Lecyk presented had an indication at the top of the paper that associated it with Crown Point Fire Rescue. Police discovered that the piece of paper was a letter issued to ambulance patients and Crown Point Fire Rescue provided 70 records of individuals who used their ambulance service.
Lecyk was among those on the list police investigated, however when police initially visited his address, no one answered the door and no vehicle was on the property and he was put on a list of individuals to revisit.
After Lecyk was taken into custody following a bank robbery in Hammond on Aug. 16, investigators noted he was on the revisit list for the Hobart Chase Bank robbery.
When police interviewed a family member at the residence, he told them he had a gray Jeep Compass he would let Lecyk use, which matched the vehicle seen in surveillance footage. He said the vehicle was involved in a crash and that he no longer had it.
Previously, Lecyk is accused of robbing the Peoples Bank at 1501 South Lake Park Avenue in Hobart on Aug. 12, in which he faces two counts of robbery, a level five felony.
Lecyk is also facing two additional counts of armed robbery and two counts of robbery charges in connection to his alleged involvement in the Aug. 16 robbery at the First Savings Bank of Hegewisch at 7408 Kennedy Ave. in Hammond, according to Lake Superior Court records.
Lecyk was initially arrested Aug. 16 when a silver Mazda matching the description of a vehicle involved in the robbery at the First Savings Bank was located in the parking lot of the Hard Rock Casino in Gary. The two Hobart detectives who arrested Lecyk heard about the Hammond bank robbery and decided to check the casino parking lot, Gonzales said, locating Lecyk and the vehicle.
When police interviewed Lecyk's father in Portage, he told them that Lecyk lives with him in his condominium but does not pay rent. The father said he rented a vehicle that Lecyk drove on the days of both robberies, in which Lecyk claimed he was going out to look for a new job, court documents said.
According to online court records, Lecyk was also accused of felony theft in May, earning an elevated charge because of a previous misdemeanor theft conviction in 2017. In the 2017 case, Lecyk pleaded guilty after reaching an agreement with prosecutors and was given a one-year suspended sentence.
Lecyk is currently being held in Lake County Jail.