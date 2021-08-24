Portage man charged in third Region bank robbery, police say

The note Lecyk presented had an indication at the top of the paper that associated it with Crown Point Fire Rescue. Police discovered that the piece of paper was a letter issued to ambulance patients and Crown Point Fire Rescue provided 70 records of individuals who used their ambulance service.

Lecyk was among those on the list police investigated, however when police initially visited his address, no one answered the door and no vehicle was on the property and he was put on a list of individuals to revisit.

After Lecyk was taken into custody following a bank robbery in Hammond on Aug. 16, investigators noted he was on the revisit list for the Hobart Chase Bank robbery.

When police interviewed a family member at the residence, he told them he had a gray Jeep Compass he would let Lecyk use, which matched the vehicle seen in surveillance footage. He said the vehicle was involved in a crash and that he no longer had it.

Previously, Lecyk is accused of robbing the Peoples Bank at 1501 South Lake Park Avenue in Hobart on Aug. 12, in which he faces two counts of robbery, a level five felony.