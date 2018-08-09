PORTAGE — A 59-year-old Portage man was arrested on a charge of animal neglect after police said they found his dog in such poor physical condition in an outside kennel that the animal was euthanized.
Police officer Brian Graves said when he arrived at the home of Michael Hill in the 5400 block of Stone Avenue on the morning of Aug. 2, he found the dog emaciated and lethargic in the outside metal fenced-in run.
"The dog had a 'dirty smell' to it and there was no food or water in the kennel," according to charging documents. "The plastic water dish had green mold or algae in it, there were empty paper plates all around the kennel, and feces."
The dog weighed 22 pounds when taken, as compared to 45 pounds during its last know veterinarian visit, Graves said. The nails on the dog's paws were long, unkempt and curved to the sides.
A microchip and veterinarian records confirmed the dog belonged to Hill, police said.
"The dog also had to be put to sleep as a result of the poor health and treatment it received," according to charging information.
Hill is charged with an A misdemeanor and faces a potential penalty of up to a year behind bars if found guilty.
The case is pending before Porter Superior Court Judge Michael Drenth in Portage and no initial hearing had been scheduled as of Thursday.
