Portage man charged with rape ignored woman's pleas, police say

VALPARAISO — While describing a sexual encounter with a woman accusing him of rape, a 37-year-old Portage man reportedly told police, "Wow, I'm out of control," according to a charging document filed Thursday.

Nathaniel Phebus is charged with a Level 3 felony count of rape, which carries a potential of three to 16 years behind bars if convicted, a court document shows.

He also faces a lesser felony count of sexual battery.

Portage police said they began investigating the case Wednesday and the alleged victim told them Phebus was "touchy-feely" and his actions started innocently, but became sexual.

"She said that she was 'pretty much' saying no to sex with Mr. Phebus all night long," a charging document says. "She said things were 'fuzzy' due to her alcohol consumption."

The woman could not tell police exactly what happened, but said she had physical discomfort leading her to believe she had been sexually assaulted, charges say.

When asked by police if she could have given Phebus consent and not remember due to her alcohol consumption, the woman reportedly responded, "There's no way."

She said she spoke with Phebus on the phone Wednesday, the same day as the alleged rape, "and he admitted that he was angry and that 'things happened,'" the charging document said.

Phebus allegedly told police he "got out of hand," the charges say.

The woman made it clear she did not want his sexual advances and yet he persisted, Phebus reportedly told police.

Phebus is scheduled to make an initial court appearances on the charges Friday morning before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.

