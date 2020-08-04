Portage man charged with raping friend while she was recovering from seizure

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — A 48-year-old Portage man is accused of raping a female friend while helping her recover from a seizure, according to charging documents.

Michael Sowers, who was booked into the Porter County Jail on Monday, is charged with felony counts of rape and sexual battery, according to court documents.

The alleged victim told police she was at a bar with a friend on Jan. 1 when she had a seizure. When her friend took her home, she realized she did not have a key, so she called Sowers and a woman he was dating.

Sowers arrived at the home of the alleged victim a short time later with a key and helped her get into bed, police said. The woman said she awoke sometime later and found Sowers still in her home.

Sowers said he stuck around to make sure she was going to be alright, the woman told investigators. She said she woke later to find Sowers raping her and ignoring her orders to stop.

The woman reportedly told police Sowers then "stuck his tongue down her throat and said, 'It's our own little secret.'"

The alleged victim said she did not say anything at first because of her friendship with Sowers' girlfriend, police said.