Portage man charged with raping friend while she was recovering from seizure

VALPARAISO — A 48-year-old Portage man is accused of raping a female friend while helping her recover from a seizure, according to charging documents.
Michael Sowers, who was booked into the Porter County Jail on Monday, is charged with felony counts of rape and sexual battery, according to court documents.
The alleged victim told police she was at a bar with a friend on Jan. 1 when she had a seizure. When her friend took her home, she realized she did not have a key, so she called Sowers and a woman he was dating.
Sowers arrived at the home of the alleged victim a short time later with a key and helped her get into bed, police said. The woman said she awoke sometime later and found Sowers still in her home.
Sowers said he stuck around to make sure she was going to be alright, the woman told investigators. She said she woke later to find Sowers raping her and ignoring her orders to stop.
The woman reportedly told police Sowers then "stuck his tongue down her throat and said, 'It's our own little secret.'"
The alleged victim said she did not say anything at first because of her friendship with Sowers' girlfriend, police said.
Sowers told police he was concerned about leaving the woman alone because he thought she was drunk "and did not want her to 'puke on herself,'" according to a charging document. He said he left and then returned after his girlfriend told him to provide the alleged victim with her medication.
He said the alleged victim thanked him and asked him to cuddle with her, which led to sex, police said.
When Sowers was asked if it was a good time to engage in sex considering the woman's level of impairment, he said, "No, really I shouldn't have done that because she wasn't my girlfriend," according to a court document. But Sowers told investigators "that's what she wanted."
The friend, who was at the bar with the alleged victim, said they each had three drinks and the victim had a seizure after eating, police said.
She said as she and Sowers were leaving the home of the alleged victim, it appeared she was seizing and "shaking a little bit at that time," according to police.
Sowers is scheduled to appear Thursday morning before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer.
