Portage man charged with robbing Hobart bank

CROWN POINT — A 36-year-old Portage man suspected of robbing a Hammond bank Monday afternoon has been charged in Lake Criminal Court with holding up a Hobart bank the week prior, police said.

Capt. James Gonzales of the Hobart Police Department said Garrett Lecyk is accused of robbing the Peoples Bank at 1501 South Lake Park Avenue on Thursday afternoon. According to Gonzales and online court records, Lecyk faces two counts of robbery, a level five felony.

Lecyk was taken into custody when a silver Mazda matching the description of a vehicle involved in a robbery at the First Savings Bank in Hammond on Monday morning was located in the parking lot of the Hard Rock Casino later that day. The two Hobart detectives who arrested Lecyk heard about the Hammond bank robbery Monday morning and decided to check the casino parking lot, Gonzales said, locating Lecyk and the vehicle.

Lecyk has not been charged in connection with the Hammond robbery.