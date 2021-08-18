 Skip to main content
Portage man charged with robbing Hobart bank
Portage man charged with robbing Hobart bank

CROWN POINT — A 36-year-old Portage man suspected of robbing a Hammond bank Monday afternoon has been charged in Lake Criminal Court with holding up a Hobart bank the week prior, police said.

Capt. James Gonzales of the Hobart Police Department said Garrett Lecyk is accused of robbing the Peoples Bank at 1501 South Lake Park Avenue on Thursday afternoon. According to Gonzales and online court records, Lecyk faces two counts of robbery, a level five felony.

Lecyk was taken into custody when a silver Mazda matching the description of a vehicle involved in a robbery at the First Savings Bank in Hammond on Monday morning was located in the parking lot of the Hard Rock Casino later that day. The two Hobart detectives who arrested Lecyk heard about the Hammond bank robbery Monday morning and decided to check the casino parking lot, Gonzales said, locating Lecyk and the vehicle.

Lecyk has not been charged in connection with the Hammond robbery.

In both robberies, the suspect claimed to have a weapon and demanded cash before fleeing the scene in a silver Mazda.

According to online court records, Lecyk was also accused of felony theft in May, earning an elevated charge because of a previous misdemeanor theft conviction in 2017. In the 2017 case, Lecyk pleaded guilty after reaching an agreement with prosecutors and was given a one-year suspended sentence.

Lecyk is currently in custody at the Lake County Jail.

Andy is a staff writer with The Times covering public safety and breaking news. Contact him at andy.viano@nwi.com or 219-933-3250.

