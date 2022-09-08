Portage man charged with sharing child porn granted review of $50,000 cash bond

VALPARAISO — A 35-year-old Portage man has been granted a hearing for a judge to reconsider the $50,000 cash bond he was given after being jailed on allegations of sharing child pornography online.

Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer set a hearing for Tuesday morning on the request from Timothy James Carpenter, who is represented by defense attorney Matthew Kubacki of Indianapolis.

Kubacki argues in the motion for the hearing that bonds, "should be set no higher than the amount reasonably required to assure the defendant's appearance in court."

The judge is to consider factors including the accused's length of time in the community, employment status and history, family ties, prior criminal record, and nature and gravity of the alleged offense, the motion reads.

Carpenter remained at the Porter County jail as of Thursday morning.

He was taken into custody last Friday after being nabbed with at least 25 videos and 130 images of child sexual abuse material, police said.

Carpenter, who works as a custodian at an Illinois elementary school and lives with three young children and his fiancee, admitted to police he "routinely watched pornography on his phone and identified multiple websites that he used to access pornographic videos depicting older men," a charging document reads.

He reportedly told police there was child pornography on his phone and then said he wanted to consult with an attorney, which brought police questioning to an end, records show.

Carpenter is charged with four felony counts of child exploitation. The most serious of the charges carries a potential sentence of two to 12 years behind bars.

Carpenter was nabbed by the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, using peer-to-peer file sharing software, the group announced.

The group came across the alleged child pornography between July 1 and 3 while conducting an online investigation, police said. The group said it made three contacts with a device, later traced back to Carpenter.

One photo discovered featured three boys between the ages of 10 and 7 engaged in a sexual act, police said. One video found had a young boy engaged in sex with a man.