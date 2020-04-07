You are the owner of this article.
Portage man charged with violating 'stay at home' order
breaking topical urgent

Portage man charged with violating 'stay at home' order

PORTAGE — A 33-year-old Portage man faces a misdemeanor charge of violating the governor's "stay at home" order as part of a drunken driving arrest Monday night, according to police.

Police said they took Aaron Arce into custody after receiving a report of a domestic disturbance around 8 p.m.

Officers said they pulled over Arce's vehicle after he left the complaint scene and said he smelled of alcohol and showed other signs of intoxication.

Arce reportedly told police he had been drinking at home and was heading to a relative's home in Gary.

"He did not give a reason why," police said.

After failing a field sobriety test, Arce refused to submit to a chemical test, police said. Police obtained a warrant and a blood draw was taken.

A half bottle of whiskey was found in Arce's vehicle, police said.

He was taken to the Porter County Jail on misdemeanor counts of drunken driving, and violation of emergency management and disaster law, police said.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

