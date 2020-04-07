Portage man charged with violating 'stay at home' order

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

PORTAGE — A 33-year-old Portage man faces a misdemeanor charge of violating the governor's "stay at home" order as part of a drunken driving arrest Monday night, according to police.

Police said they took Aaron Arce into custody after receiving a report of a domestic disturbance around 8 p.m.

Officers said they pulled over Arce's vehicle after he left the complaint scene and said he smelled of alcohol and showed other signs of intoxication.

Arce reportedly told police he had been drinking at home and was heading to a relative's home in Gary.

"He did not give a reason why," police said.

After failing a field sobriety test, Arce refused to submit to a chemical test, police said. Police obtained a warrant and a blood draw was taken.

A half bottle of whiskey was found in Arce's vehicle, police said.

He was taken to the Porter County Jail on misdemeanor counts of drunken driving, and violation of emergency management and disaster law, police said.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.