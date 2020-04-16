Portage man claiming to be on scavenger hunt faces charge of violating stay-at-home order

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

HEBRON — A 28-year-old Portage man, claiming to be out Wednesday on a scavenger hunt, was taken into custody on a charge of violating the governor's stay-at-home order after three run-ins with police, according to Hebron Police Chief Joshua Noel.

Noel said his department was first alerted to Kyle Kincaid around 4 p.m. when his vehicle was stopped in response to a reckless driver complaint.

"He said he was out on a scavenger hunt," the chief said.

When it was discovered he was driving on a suspended license, the officer impounded the vehicle. But police opted to take Kincaid to a gas station to call for a ride home rather than take him to jail, Noel said.

"We've been very hesitant to take any but the worst charges to jail," Noel said.

Police then received a call about a man attempting to enter a home in the 200 block of east Bates Street and discovered Kincaid was responsible, the chief said. Kincaid reportedly told police he had become upset and broke his cell phone and was looking to use a phone to call for a ride.