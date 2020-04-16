Portage man claiming to be on scavenger hunt faces charge of violating stay-at-home order

HEBRON — A 28-year-old Portage man, claiming to be out Wednesday on a scavenger hunt, was taken into custody on a charge of violating the governor's stay-at-home order after three run-ins with police, according to Hebron Police Chief Joshua Noel.
Noel said his department was first alerted to Kyle Kincaid around 4 p.m. when his vehicle was stopped in response to a reckless driver complaint.
"He said he was out on a scavenger hunt," the chief said.
When it was discovered he was driving on a suspended license, the officer impounded the vehicle. But police opted to take Kincaid to a gas station to call for a ride home rather than take him to jail, Noel said.
"We've been very hesitant to take any but the worst charges to jail," Noel said.
Police then received a call about a man attempting to enter a home in the 200 block of east Bates Street and discovered Kincaid was responsible, the chief said. Kincaid reportedly told police he had become upset and broke his cell phone and was looking to use a phone to call for a ride.
The homeowner was not interested in pressing charges, so Kincaid was taken to the police department and his mother was contacted to pick him up, police said. Moments after she arrived and took him away, she returned saying he was acting out of control.
When he continued shouting and cussing at officers, Kincaid was taken into custody and faces charges of disorderly conduct and violating the governor's stay-at-home order, Noel said.
"Obviously, being out on a scavenger hunt violates the governor's order," he said.
While officers suspected Kincaid was intoxicated, no evidence was discovered to add that charge.
"We gave him three opportunities," Noel said.
Portage and LaPorte County police have also arrested individuals on accusations of violating the stay-at-home order, which is in its fourth week.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb first issued his stay-at-home order March 23 and then extended it through April 20.
Hoosiers only should leave their homes to seek health care for themselves or their families; to purchase groceries, medical supplies, carryout food or other urgently needed goods; to participate in outdoor recreation at least 6 feet away from others; to take care of a family member or friend in another household; or take part in jobs deemed essential.