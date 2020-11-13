Portage man drunk, arguing when he repeatedly fired gun with toddlers home, police say

PORTAGE — A 27-year-old Portage man had been drinking heavily and arguing with his girlfriend early Thursday when he fired a rifle up to 15 times in the air outside his house with four toddlers inside, police allege.

Tyrone Stalberte was taken into custody following about 2:30 a.m. and faces a felony count of criminal recklessness and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, according to a Portage Police Department report.

Police said they were called out to the home in the 3800 block of Linton Way and after making a failed attempt to contact the residents, saw Stalberte walk out.

Stalberte was taken into custody and his girlfriend reportedly told police they had been out drinking and returned home after Stalberte became extremely intoxicated. When the girlfriend threatened to leave until Stalberte sobered up, he grabbed a rifle, walked out into the driveway and fired the gun an unknown number of times into the air, she said.

Police said they recovered the AR-15 rifle and found 15 rounds of spent ammunition casings on the driveway and garage floor.

The girlfriend said Stalberte never threatened her with the gun nor did he threaten to hurt himself, police said.