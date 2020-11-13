 Skip to main content
Portage man drunk, arguing when he repeatedly fired gun with toddlers home, police say
PORTAGE — A 27-year-old Portage man had been drinking heavily and arguing with his girlfriend early Thursday when he fired a rifle up to 15 times in the air outside his house with four toddlers inside, police allege.

Tyrone Stalberte was taken into custody following about 2:30 a.m. and faces a felony count of criminal recklessness and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, according to a Portage Police Department report.

Police said they were called out to the home in the 3800 block of Linton Way and after making a failed attempt to contact the residents, saw Stalberte walk out.

Stalberte was taken into custody and his girlfriend reportedly told police they had been out drinking and returned home after Stalberte became extremely intoxicated. When the girlfriend threatened to leave until Stalberte sobered up, he grabbed a rifle, walked out into the driveway and fired the gun an unknown number of times into the air, she said.

Police said they recovered the AR-15 rifle and found 15 rounds of spent ammunition casings on the driveway and garage floor.

The girlfriend said Stalberte never threatened her with the gun nor did he threaten to hurt himself, police said.

When another woman from the house was asked what made Stalberte fire the gun, she said, "Cause he's young and stupid," according to police.

Stalberte reportedly told police he did nothing wrong and threatened to sue the Police Department.

"Mr. Stalberte stated this was not his 'first rodeo' and he wanted his lawyer," police said.

Police said they found a plastic bag containing marijuana in Stalberte's pants pocket after taking him to the jail.

