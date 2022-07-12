Portage man ejected from vehicle during I-94 crash, police say

PINE TOWNSHIP — A 30-year-old Portage resident was ejected from his vehicle early Tuesday and flown out for medical treatment following a single-vehicle crash along a local stretch of Interstate 94, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield.

The identity of the driver has not been released and his condition is unknown.

The vehicle drove off the roadway for an unknown reason, Fifield said.

Officials with the Pines Fire Department said crews arrived on scene to help with patient care and traffic control.

A landing zone was set up for the medical helicopter.

"Good job by all involved this morning," the department said.