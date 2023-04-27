PORTAGE — A 31-year-old Portage man faces a felony charge after police found him roaming outside with duffel bag containing nearly 1,500 pills appearing to be oxycodone and 2½ ounces of marijuana, according to an arrest report.

Police said they were called out around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday to the 5900 block of Sundance Trail, where they found Mark Thomas carrying and then dropping a duffel bag.

Thomas told police he had an argument with his wife and said the bag belonged to her.

Police opened the bag and found plastic bags containing the marijuana and 1,427 pills. While the pills matched the appearance of oxycodone, initial tests were inconclusive, police said.

Thomas was also found to be carrying additional pills, the report says.

He was taken to the Porter County Jail and faces a felony count of dealing a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

