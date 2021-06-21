Portage man faces label of 'sexually violent predator' after guilty plea in molest case

VALPARAISO — A 66-year-old Portage man faces eight years behind bars, a label as a sexually violent predator and a lifetime requirement of registering as a sex offender after pleading guilty Monday morning to one of two counts of child molesting.
A young Portage girl revealed to her parents in a New Year's resolution note that she had been repeatedly molested by Robert Pavlinac Sr. three years earlier, according to court documents.
"It was eating me up inside," the girl told police. "I just couldn't hold it in anymore."
Pavlinac pleaded guilty during a hearing before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish.
Fish took the proposed plea under consideration and will decide Aug. 9 whether to accept it and the agreed-to sentence. The proposed sentence also calls for four years of probation and participation in sex offender treatment.
Pavlinac had been found by his son lying on the floor of a Hobart hotel room barely conscious with prescription medication all around him, police said. A note found in the room and signed by Pavlinac read, "I am 66 ... and not dying in prison ... I love (Victim #1) with all my heart and this will be easier on her."
The girl, who was under the age of 14 at the time of the alleged offenses, told police she began noticing that when she slept over at Pavlinac's home in Portage, she would wake up with her underwear and clothes out of place.
After several experiences of this, the girl said she stayed awake one night and discovered Pavlinac removing her clothing, touching her inappropriately and performing a sex act on her, police said.
"Victim #1 said she was too scared to say anything and described herself as being 'paralyzed' by fear," according to charging documents.
She said it continued six more times before she confronted Pavlinac, and while he continued to try to molest her, he stopped each time she said no.
The child's mother said she caught Pavlinac rubbing the girl's leg while the child slept and he claimed to be helping relieve her of a cramp, police said. Another family member also caught Pavlinac touching the girl inappropriately and he again said he was helping her with a cramp, authorities said.
The abuse occurred over a period of eight to 12 months in Portage, the girl told police.
The girl revealed the abuse by writing a note, wrapping it up and handing it to her mother on Jan. 1, saying it was her New Year's resolution and they needed to open it together.