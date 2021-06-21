Portage man faces label of 'sexually violent predator' after guilty plea in molest case

VALPARAISO — A 66-year-old Portage man faces eight years behind bars, a label as a sexually violent predator and a lifetime requirement of registering as a sex offender after pleading guilty Monday morning to one of two counts of child molesting.

A young Portage girl revealed to her parents in a New Year's resolution note that she had been repeatedly molested by Robert Pavlinac Sr. three years earlier, according to court documents.

"It was eating me up inside," the girl told police. "I just couldn't hold it in anymore."

Pavlinac pleaded guilty during a hearing before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish.

Fish took the proposed plea under consideration and will decide Aug. 9 whether to accept it and the agreed-to sentence. The proposed sentence also calls for four years of probation and participation in sex offender treatment.

Pavlinac had been found by his son lying on the floor of a Hobart hotel room barely conscious with prescription medication all around him, police said. A note found in the room and signed by Pavlinac read, "I am 66 ... and not dying in prison ... I love (Victim #1) with all my heart and this will be easier on her."