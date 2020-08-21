Portage man facing 13 counts pulls out of plea agreement, puts fate in judge's hands

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTER — Portage resident Michael Maldonado had struck a deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to five of the 13 criminal charges he faces from eight different criminal cases in return for a 20-year sentence.

But in an unusual move, the 27-year-old pulled out of the agreement Friday morning and placed his fate entirely in the hands of Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer on all the charges.

"I'm just ready to own up for my actions," he said, via a videoconferencing call from the county jail.

Maldonado said he made the decision after talking to his mother, who encouraged him to place his faith in God.

Clymer said the move means he could sentence Maldonado to the maximum on each count.

The judge took the case under consideration and sought additional time considering the large number of charges.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 9.

Maldonado made headlines in March 2018 when he allegedly fled from a Portage police car after it pulled into the enclosed sally port at the Porter County Jail that is used to drop off those in custody. Police said he jumped from the passenger to driver seat and dashed under the garage door as it was closing.