Portage man facing 13 counts pulls out of plea agreement, puts fate in judge's hands

PORTER — Portage resident Michael Maldonado had struck a deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to five of the 13 criminal charges he faces from eight different criminal cases in return for a 20-year sentence.
But in an unusual move, the 27-year-old pulled out of the agreement Friday morning and placed his fate entirely in the hands of Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer on all the charges.
"I'm just ready to own up for my actions," he said, via a videoconferencing call from the county jail.
Maldonado said he made the decision after talking to his mother, who encouraged him to place his faith in God.
Clymer said the move means he could sentence Maldonado to the maximum on each count.
The judge took the case under consideration and sought additional time considering the large number of charges.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 9.
Maldonado made headlines in March 2018 when he allegedly fled from a Portage police car after it pulled into the enclosed sally port at the Porter County Jail that is used to drop off those in custody. Police said he jumped from the passenger to driver seat and dashed under the garage door as it was closing.
The officers were prevented from immediately pursuing Maldonado by the closed garage door and a delay in opening another outside door.
The list of charges facing Maldonado stem back to 2016 and include burglary, five counts of resisting law enforcement, escape, two counts of possessing a hypodermic needle, possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia, auto theft and battery, according to court records.
