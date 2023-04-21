VALPARAISO — Portage resident Richard Cooley is seeking to lift a court order prohibiting him from having contact with his daughter while he waits behind bars on a charge of shooting and killing his wife a couple months ago.

Defense attorney Hayley McCleary wanted to move forward with the request Friday morning, but Porter County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer said a motion first needs to be filed to give prosecutors time to prepare for a hearing.

"We're not doing it today," Clymer said.

The request will be taken up May 12 if the defense files the motion in enough time to allow prosecutors to prepare for a hearing, the judge said.

Cooley, 63, faces a charge of murder stemming from the allegation he held a gun to the chest of 47-year-old Dana Cooley and shot her late morning Feb. 13 as she sat in their home in the 2100 block of Damon Street in Portage.

While Richard Cooley reported it as an accidental shooting, that was proven false by an autopsy done on Dana Cooley, police said.

During his initial hearing in February, Cooley said he had spoken with his daughter and sister about hiring an attorney, but had yet to hear back from them.

Clymer agreed to grant a request by prosecutors for a no-contact order.

Cooley is prohibited from having further contact with a person not publicly identified, whom Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Hammer said may be called on to testify about the environment in the home leading up to the alleged murder.

The person was not at the home at the time of the killing, Hammer said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Christian Gibson Nathan Shemwell Edwin Cabrera Matthew Gilbert Jaime Vargas-Gomez Justin Hardee Colin Benninghoff Hannah Chapman Gilbert Bolster Jeremiah Albertson Carnell Fitzpatrick Spencer Morgan Trashawn Johnson Donald Reyes James Darling Jr. Marquez Dabney James Merritt Keshaun Perkins Roger Brodien Michael Burch Shant Kirokian Corey Moore Kassie Rodriguez Jason Craig Brianta Diming Casey Robinson Thomas Cox Mary Lou Rohrbacher Robert Moore Stephen Powers Shelba Umar Derek Croy Tiara Green Dustin Gertz Kevin Richards Erick DeAlba Marc Sheckells William Ballard David Richardson Thomas Seguin Deideronna Richmond Andrew Marich