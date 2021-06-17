Portage man fights, threatens officers to bring 'wrath' upon them after warrant arrest, police say

PORTAGE — A man threatened police, claiming he was an angel, after being arrested for a warrant and driving while under the influence, police said.

James Matthew Dewitt faces charges of intimidation, OWI while endangering a person, OWI while endangering a person with a prior conviction, OWI, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct, according to Porter Superior Court records.

Around 6 p.m. Wednesday police were called to a report of loud music coming from a vehicle in the 2900 block of Bryant Street, according to a Portage Police Department report. It was also reported the driver was allegedly drinking alcohol.

The vehicle had driven away but returned to the area while an officer was still on scene. The officer saw the vehicle was driving left of center and activated his emergency lights, and the driver then parked at his residence and began to walk toward his front door.

The officer met the man at the front of the home and told him to stop multiple times but the man refused and kept walking. The officer then grabbed the man’s arm, but he pulled away. The officer grabbed the man again, and was able to pull him back to his front lawn, with another officer assisting. The man continued to try and get away from the officers but was handcuffed once a third officer came to the scene.