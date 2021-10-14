Portage man finds naked female neighbor in his shower, orders her out at gunpoint, police say

PORTAGE — A local man was awakened by his wife early Thursday after she heard someone in their home.

He grabbed a gun and searched the home to discover a naked female neighbor in his shower, police said.

The resident of the 300 block of Jacobs Place said he ordered the female at gunpoint to leave his home, and she walked out with a cardboard box that was later found to contain his belongings, according to Portage police.

Police arrived about 1:20 a.m. and said they found 42-year-old Debra Jarvis standing outside the home, nude and mumbling.

Police said they smelled alcohol emanating from the woman and noticed other signs of intoxication.

"I asked Debra why she had been in the residence," police said. "Debra then looked back at (the home in question), pointed at the trailer and said 'shower.'"

Police found a shirt and had Jarvis put it on, reports state.

The male resident said Jarvis lives in the mobile home park, but he had never spoken to her prior to the incident. Neither he nor his wife have ever given her permission to enter their home, a police incident report states.