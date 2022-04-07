Portage man fired gun at pills on floor after forcing woman to regurgitate them, police say

PORTAGE — A case involving suspected child abuse resulted in the arrest of a 30-year-old Portage man on allegations of firing a gun at pills on the floor of a home while a woman he knew crawled to retrieve them, police said.

Cedric Pratchett, who faces a felony count of criminal recklessness, reportedly told police the woman swallowed a handful of pills, at which time he forced her to throw them up, as well as knocked the remaining pills in a bottle from her hand.

"The two of them started arguing again and (the woman) started crawling toward the pills on the ground," according to the incident report. "Cedric said he grabbed (the woman's) handgun, aimed at one of the pills on the ground, and fired one round."

Police said when they were unable to find a bullet hole or other damage, Pratchett told them, "this sort of 'super natural' stuff happens to him all the time."

A child in question was in a nearby bedroom, but Pratchett said the child did not witness the shooting or say anything about it, police said.

The case came to light Saturday when police were called to the Northwest Health Portage Hospital concerning a child with bruises due to spanking, according to the incident report.

The woman said she and Pratchett spank the child.

She reportedly told police when she confronted Pratchett about the spanking and other problems, they began arguing and she took the pills in question. After being forced to regurgitate the pills, Pratchett fired the gun at the pills on the floor of the home as she was picking them up, she said.

Pratchett told police the child found the 9mm shell casing and it was provided to officers.

The woman said she did not contact police because she was scared.

Police said they contacted Indiana's Child Protective Services about the case.

