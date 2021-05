Portage man fired gun in home, accused woman of flirting, police said

PORTAGE — A 27-year-old man is accused of confronting another man and woman about flirting before firing a gun inside a mobile home at Camelot Manor, police said.

"This isn't meant for you," Edward Drozd, of Portage, reportedly told the other man before pushing by him and firing the gun into the wall of the home, according to the Portage police incident report.

The woman, who said she has a protective order against Drozd and is afraid of him, told police she hid when she heard the gunshot.

The incident reportedly occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Monday and Drozd had fled by the time police arrived, the report says.

He was picked up the following day while attempting to hide at the same residence and faces felony counts of intimidation with a deadly weapon, residential entry and criminal confinement and misdemeanor invasion of privacy, police said. Police are also seeking a felony charge of criminal recklessness from the incident the day before.

The woman said Drozd told her Tuesday she could not leave the home and grabbed a large knife, police said. He then threatened to kill her and again told her not to leave.

