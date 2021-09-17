Portage man fired gun into neighboring home, police say

PORTAGE — Residents of a home in the 2800 block of Winterberry Road said they were surprised when at about 10 p.m. Thursday they heard a "loud thump/crashing sound" in a room on the first floor of their home.

While initially thinking something had fallen off the wall, they were later informed by police that a neighbor had fired gun into the side of their home, according to the incident report.

That neighbor, Ignacio Martinez, 55, was taken into custody and faces three felony counts of criminal mischief, Portage police said.

Police said they were alerted about the shooting as a result of a text message from a child in the home to his adult sister.

When police arrived, Martinez, who was heavily intoxicated, reportedly told them his wife was upset with him. He said he had done nothing wrong and that the gun simply "went off."

"When asked how it was the firearm went off he stated he did not remember," police said.

Martinez's wife said he was extremely intoxicated and was threatening to kill himself, according to the incident report. He had been yelling at the family for hours before grabbing the pistol and then trying to place it under his chin, at which time his wife moved his arm and the gun fired.