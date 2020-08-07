You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Portage man found competent to stand trial in mother's beating death; judge sets date
alert urgent

Portage man found competent to stand trial in mother's beating death; judge sets date

{{featured_button_text}}
Trumbles

Dixie Trumble and Charles Trumble

 Provided

VALPARAISO — A 60-year-old Portage man accused of striking his mother with a sledgehammer and killing her is competent to stand trial, two mental health evaluations have reportedly found.

Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer responded Friday to the news by scheduling a Nov. 30 trial for Charles Trumble, with a status hearing Oct. 23.

When asked as part of routine questioning by the court whether he was suffering from any mental issues, Trumble responded, "Well, I think we all do at some level."

Trumble also refused to be sworn in for the hearing, saying his religion does not allow that. He did not elaborate.

He had objected to appearing via a video conferencing call from the jail for Friday's hearing. Clymer assured him he would be brought over in-person for his next hearing, but would likely face quarantine time upon his return to the jail because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Trumble, who wore a protective face mask over his long gray beard and matching long hair for Friday's hearing, is accused of murdering 91-year-old Dixie Trumble Feb. 23 at the Portage home the pair shared.

Charles reportedly told police he killed his elderly mother because "he is about to be exposed for committing awful crimes" and wanted to shield her from the information, according to charging documents.

Officials say they are unaware of what crimes Charles was referencing.

Charles reported the beating and when police arrived, they said they found Dixie lying on her back in the living room with Charles lying on his back next to her with a cellphone in his hand.

Police found a small towel under Dixie's head "which was completely soaked in a red substance," according to charging documents.

While a police officer performed CPR on Dixie, he said he heard Charles say, "My mom was a distinguished woman. I am about to be in trouble for some really bad stuff, and I killed her so she wouldn't be exposed to it."

Medics arrived on scene and continued giving care to Dixie until a physician was contacted and instructed them to cease their resuscitation efforts, documents state.

A short-handled sledgehammer was found on the floor near Dixie's body, police said.

Police said Charles voluntarily waived his constitutional rights and admitted to killing his mother.

Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: On patrol with Griffith's Jason Corle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts