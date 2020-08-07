Portage man found competent to stand trial in mother's beating death; judge sets date

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — A 60-year-old Portage man accused of striking his mother with a sledgehammer and killing her is competent to stand trial, two mental health evaluations have reportedly found.

Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer responded Friday to the news by scheduling a Nov. 30 trial for Charles Trumble, with a status hearing Oct. 23.

When asked as part of routine questioning by the court whether he was suffering from any mental issues, Trumble responded, "Well, I think we all do at some level."

Trumble also refused to be sworn in for the hearing, saying his religion does not allow that. He did not elaborate.

He had objected to appearing via a video conferencing call from the jail for Friday's hearing. Clymer assured him he would be brought over in-person for his next hearing, but would likely face quarantine time upon his return to the jail because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Trumble, who wore a protective face mask over his long gray beard and matching long hair for Friday's hearing, is accused of murdering 91-year-old Dixie Trumble Feb. 23 at the Portage home the pair shared.