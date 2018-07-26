VALPARAISO — A jury took an hour Thursday to find a Portage man guilty on three of the five charges stemming from an altercation with police last year.
Ryan Crum, 24, was found guilty on felony counts of resisting law enforcement and battery, and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, according to the court.
He was found not guilty of felony criminal confinement and misdemeanor intimidation.
Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 10 before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.
Crum remains out of jail on bond.
Police were reportedly called out Oct. 3, 2017 in response to concerns about Crum's girlfriend.
The girlfriend claimed Crum had a knife and Crum would not cooperate with officers, Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Salina Malone told jurors Tuesday.
Crum insisted his dog go to jail with him and put up a fight while being handcuffed, resulting in police using a stun gun on him twice and an officer receiving minor injuries, she said.
But defense attorney Russell Brown told jurors it was police, not Crum, who acted improperly.
Brown said Crum complied with all police orders on the day in question and while he had done no wrong, police slammed him to the ground, punched him in the eye and stuck him twice with a stun gun "while being in handcuffs."
"The officers didn't like to be questioned," Brown said of their alleged motive.
Any injuries suffered by the officers were not caused by Crum, but rather "it was inflicted by themselves," Brown said.
Joining Crum in court for this week's trial was his service dog, Sasha, who was reportedly with Crum at the time of his arrest.
