PORTAGE — A report of a domestic disturbance followed by a downtown police chase led by a K-9 unit ended with the apprehension of a 31-year-old Portage man found hiding in a garbage dumpster, according to the incident report.

Portage police said they responded around 9:44 p.m. Saturday to the 6300 block of E. Main Street and were told Robert Gosha was involved in a dispute with a woman, who had a baby present, police said.

Gosha, who had fled the scene before police arrived, was later spotted on foot in the area of the Speedway gas station on Central Avenue and was seen running south, police said.

An officer with a police dog joined the pursuit on foot and police said they lost site of Gosha south of the Beef Mart store in the 6300 block of Central Avenue. Police said Gosha had ignored commands to stop fleeing.

The police dog, Haro, began tracking the suspect and led officers to a garbage dumpster behind San Jose's Fresh Market at 6333 Central Ave., the report says. There they found Gosha hiding inside and he was taken into custody at gunpoint.

Gosha, who denied being aggressive or otherwise violent with the woman in question, was taken to the Porter County jail and faces a felony count of domestic battery committed in the presence of a child and two misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement, officials said.

