Portage man gave drugs to 14-year-old he met on Snapchat before having sex, police say

She said she met Fleming in September 2020 on Snapchat and told him she had just turned 14, police said. Fleming then reached out to her the following month and arranged to pick her up and take her to his home in South Haven, she said.

The girl said Fleming gave her marijuana while they watched a movie and then began making sexual advances, which she resisted, according to charges. He had sexual intercourse with her, and investigators learned the pair had sex on prior occasions beginning in September 2020.

Fleming initially denied knowing or meeting the girl, police said. He then admitted to picking her up, but said they only "hung out" and listened to music.

Fleming denied the pair ever had sex and said he did not know her age, "but stated that he knew she was still in high school," according to court records.

Police said they collected DNA evidence linking Fleming to the alleged sex offense.

County police said they found Fleming on Thursday night locked in a room at a Portage mobile home where he was staying. He answered officers with a "shaky" voice before agreeing to come out.