Portage man gave drugs to 14-year-old he met on Snapchat before having sex, police say

VALPARAISO — A Portage man, who was 18 at the time, is accused of picking up a 14-year-old girl he met on the Snapchat messaging app and having sex with her on multiple occasions, according to charging documents.
Porter County police picked up Elijah Fleming, now 19, on Thursday night after finding him hiding in a Portage mobile home that was littered with drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to a police report.
Fleming faces a felony count of sexual misconduct with a minor and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor in relation to the Snapchat case, and felony counts of dealing and possessing marijuana and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia following Thursday's arrest, court records state.
He also has a case pending from last fall involving felony counts of criminal recklessness (firing a gun into a building), dealing in a controlled substance and possession of a narcotic drug, and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, according to court records.
The sex case stems back to October 2020 when police responded to a report of a rape in Portage, charging documents state.
The girl, who was reported as a runaway and 14 at the time, reportedly told police she had sex with Fleming, who was 18.
She said she met Fleming in September 2020 on Snapchat and told him she had just turned 14, police said. Fleming then reached out to her the following month and arranged to pick her up and take her to his home in South Haven, she said.
The girl said Fleming gave her marijuana while they watched a movie and then began making sexual advances, which she resisted, according to charges. He had sexual intercourse with her, and investigators learned the pair had sex on prior occasions beginning in September 2020.
Fleming initially denied knowing or meeting the girl, police said. He then admitted to picking her up, but said they only "hung out" and listened to music.
Fleming denied the pair ever had sex and said he did not know her age, "but stated that he knew she was still in high school," according to court records.
Police said they collected DNA evidence linking Fleming to the alleged sex offense.
County police said they found Fleming on Thursday night locked in a room at a Portage mobile home where he was staying. He answered officers with a "shaky" voice before agreeing to come out.
Police said they found just more than 5 ounces of marijuana in the mobile home, 58 THC cartridges, 10 containers of THC wax, a glass smoking pipe, a scale and a wrapped package suspected of containing narcotics.
Fleming is scheduled to appear Monday morning before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.