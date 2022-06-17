Portage man given 16 years in brutal 2019 attack judge said was fueled by intoxicants

PORTAGE — Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer said Friday he reluctantly accepted a plea agreement that results in a 16-year sentence for a 52-year-old Portage resident, who severely beat and injured another man with a wooden board.
Clymer said he would like to have heard from the victim in the 2019 crime, who had been airlifted to a Chicago hospital in critical condition and placed on a ventilator. He reportedly had bleeding on his brain in two locations.
The judge told the defendant, Tito Caudillo Jr., that the facts in the case are clear that when he consumes substances that cause intoxication bad things result.
Caudillo had pleaded guilty to a felony count of aggravated battery in return for prosecutors dismissing a second and more serious felony count of attempted murder.
The agreement calls for Caudillo to serve at least 75% of a 16-year incarceration period, but after 10 years, he will be eligible to be placed in a prison substance abuse program.
A neighboring surveillance video shows a man stagger out of the front door of Caudillo's house and then fall into some landscaping, according to charging documents. Caudillo is seen walking over to where the other man had fallen and striking him 15 to 20 times with a two-by-four, the records state.
"The video shows Tito raising the two-by-four over his head and striking victim No. 1 while he was laying on the ground," according to court documents.
Caudillo is seen falling to the ground several times during the two-minute attack before he was confronted by another person, police said. The other person began recording with a cellphone as Caudillo mumbled something and then walked over to begin standing on the neck of the man on the ground, according to the court documents.
A neighbor threw Caudillo to the ground and held him until help arrived.
Caudillo was out on bond at the time from a 2018 felony charge of intimidation based on allegations of holding a hunting knife and twice charging at another man, according to court records.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.