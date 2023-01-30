Portage man guilty of raping woman by threatening to kill himself, jurors find

VALPARAISO — A jury found a 32-year-old Portage man guilty on all eight criminal counts stemming from accusations he told a woman to have sex with him or he would kill himself with a rifle he was holding, according to court records.

Michael Morales was taken back into custody following the guilty verdicts on four felony counts of rape, two felony counts of criminal confinement and two felony counts of sexual battery, according to the office of Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer.

Morales, who was found guilty on two Level 1 felony counts, which carry a potential penalty of 20 to 40 years behind bars, is to be sentenced Feb. 15.

While being arrested, Morales said of the Feb. 26, 2021, incident, "Oh, I thought the sex was consensual," Portage police said.

The officer replied, "it is not consensual while you are holding a weapon and telling the person that you will kill yourself if they don't have sex with you."

The incident in question occurred in the 5900 block of Old Porter Road, police said.

The woman, who knew Morales, said she spent several hours trying to calm Morales, who was holding a rifle and threatening to kill himself, according to the incident report. At some point, Morales reportedly said if she had sex with him he would reconsider killing himself.

When asked if she wanted to have sex with Morales, the woman said, "Not really, but I didn't want him to kill himself."

The woman said that an hour later, Morales held the gun to his head and pulled the trigger, but it did not fire, police said. He also posted accusations about the woman on social media, which alerted her family members to the situation.

Morales admitted to trying to kill himself and said the woman stopped him, police said. When asked how she stopped him, Morales said, "He did not want to say anything to incriminate himself."

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Jennifer Jones Philip Reiner III Krystal Castillo Ryan Malarik Brian Cooper Ronnie Borolov Brandon Davis Jr. Blake Megquier Robert Dixon-White Roy Johnson Joel Brumm Jo Ann Calo Bridgette Nelson Chriselle Waters Amannda Fore Zachariah Vigil Nicholas Longstreet James Galburth III Jerrahmia Jones Travis Wheeler Kevin Ryan Zachary King Zachary Bearden Deonte France Kathleen Kain Robert Gilmer Jr. David McDonald Austin Wilson Patrick Kohler Ronnie Cislo Jacob Odea Virginia Petri