Portage man in custody after charging at officers with handgun, police say
Portage man in custody after charging at officers with handgun, police say

PORTAGE — Police say officers faced a few tense moments Monday night when a suspect in a hit-and-run crash charged at them with what appeared to be a black pistol in his hand.

The Portage officers drew their own weapons and pointed them at 35-year-old Jeffery Serynek and yelled several times for him to drop the gun before he complied and was taken into custody on misdemeanor charges of leaving the scene of an accident and three counts of driving while intoxicated, according to the incident report.

Police said they responded around 8:30 p.m. to a report of a car hitting a street sign and fleeing in the area of Springmill Street and Robbins Road.

The officers were directed to a home at the end of Springmill Street and found the vehicle in question still warm with a dent in the front bumper, according to the incident report.

They saw a man sitting on a couch looking through a picture window and when police knocked on the window, he ran to the rear of the house and then reappeared charging at the front door with a black pistol in hand, police said.

"He opened the front door and screen door exiting the house with the firearm," according to the incident report.

Due to taking cover, one of the officers said it was unclear whether Serynek ever pointed the gun at police.

After police drew their own weapons and yelled at him, he dropped the gun into a flower bed next to the front porch of the house, police said.

The weapon was later determined to be a BB gun.

"He stated the reason he came to the door with the BB gun was because he thought it was one of his neighbors and he wouldn't do that to the police," according to the report.

When asked why he did not stop after striking the street sign, Serynek said he did not want to lose his job, police said.

Police said they found Serynek so highly intoxicated and in the wake of the crash that they had him cleared by medical staff before being taken him to the county jail.

