Portage man in custody after charging at officers with handgun, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE — Police say officers faced a few tense moments Monday night when a suspect in a hit-and-run crash charged at them with what appeared to be a black pistol in his hand.

The Portage officers drew their own weapons and pointed them at 35-year-old Jeffery Serynek and yelled several times for him to drop the gun before he complied and was taken into custody on misdemeanor charges of leaving the scene of an accident and three counts of driving while intoxicated, according to the incident report.

Police said they responded around 8:30 p.m. to a report of a car hitting a street sign and fleeing in the area of Springmill Street and Robbins Road.

The officers were directed to a home at the end of Springmill Street and found the vehicle in question still warm with a dent in the front bumper, according to the incident report.

They saw a man sitting on a couch looking through a picture window and when police knocked on the window, he ran to the rear of the house and then reappeared charging at the front door with a black pistol in hand, police said.

"He opened the front door and screen door exiting the house with the firearm," according to the incident report.