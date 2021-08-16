Portage man is a 'sexually violent predator,' court says

VALPARAISO — A 66-year-old Portage man was sentenced to eight years behind bars, labeled as a sexually violent predator and was slapped with a lifetime requirement to register as a sex offender after pleading guilty to repeatedly molesting a young Portage girl.

The girl had revealed to her parents in a New Year's resolution note this year that she had been repeatedly molested by Robert Pavlinac Sr. three years earlier, according to court documents.

"It was eating me up inside," the girl told police. "I just couldn't hold it in anymore."

Pavlinac had struck a deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to one of two counts of child molesting, court records show. The sentence, which was confirmed by Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish, includes four years of formal probation upon Pavlinac's release from prison and sex offender treatment.

He was ordered to have no further contact with the young victim during his sentence.

Pavlinac had been found by his son lying on the floor of a Hobart hotel room barely conscious with prescription medication all around him, police said. A note found in the room and signed by Pavlinac read, "I am 66 ... and not dying in prison ... I love (Victim #1) with all my heart and this will be easier on her."