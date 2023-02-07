VALPARAISO — A 23-year-old Portage man faces a couple felony charges after injuring a security guard at a Porter County government building Monday and leaving a metal detector inoperable, according to Porter County police.

Police say they were called to the county building at 157 S. Franklin St. around 12:36 p.m. in response to the accused, Erik Tidwell, fleeing after resisting arrest.

The building reportedly houses the county prosecutor, adult probation and child support offices, and the 911 dispatch center.

A security officer said when Tidwell showed up at the building Monday, Tidwell was informed there was a warrant for his arrest and he was asked to turn around to be handcuffed.

"(The guard) then stated Erik pushed him and took a swing at him," county police said.

The security guard told police he was able to pin Tidwell against the wall, but the young man was able to "wiggle" his way out.

"During that time, Erik knocked over the Garrett metal detector in the main lobby, causing heavy damage to it and ran out the front doors," police said.

The security officer sustained injuries that left an elbow bleeding and swollen, and both knees swollen, the incident report says. He intended to seek medical care.

Valparaiso police reportedly located Tidwell a short distance away at the local Lifestyles store on Lincolnway.

Tidwell was taken to the Porter County jail and faces felony counts of battery to law enforcement and resisting law enforcement, and misdemeanor criminal mischief, police said. He also faces arrest warrants from Porter and Lake counties.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Jennifer Jones Philip Reiner III Krystal Castillo Ryan Malarik Brian Cooper Ronnie Borolov Brandon Davis Jr. Blake Megquier Robert Dixon-White Roy Johnson Joel Brumm Jo Ann Calo Bridgette Nelson Chriselle Waters Amannda Fore Zachariah Vigil Nicholas Longstreet James Galburth III Jerrahmia Jones Travis Wheeler Kevin Ryan Zachary King Zachary Bearden Deonte France Kathleen Kain Robert Gilmer Jr. David McDonald Austin Wilson Patrick Kohler Ronnie Cislo Jacob Odea Virginia Petri